A Southland highway has reopened following a crash which brought down a power pole this morning.

Police were called to the scene about 7.50am and fire crews from Invercargill and Kingswell also attended.

No injuries were reported.

State Highway 98//Lorne-Dacre Road was closed between Mill Road North and Kennington Roslyn Bush Road intersections.

The NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised just after 1pm that the road had reopened.

Police said they had several reports this morning of crashes in Southland including Invercargill, Mataura and Gore, as the area experiences wintry weather and patches of black ice.

“Fortunately, no serious injuries have resulted from the crashes.”