Proposals to propel Te Anau Airport Manapōuri in a new financial direction are being evaluated.

Since its purchase in 2002, the Southland District Council-owned asset has traditionally run at an annual loss.

This prompted a partnership with Southland development agency Great South to find ways to turn that around.

In the past two years, a range of options have been explored, including private investment, increased commercial operations, hangar home development and leasing the cafe space.

A six-week request for proposal (RFP) period, managed by Great South, officially closed on June 12. The process aimed to attract private capital and expertise to make the regional asset commercially sustainable while retaining local strategic control.

Councillor Sarah Greaney, chair of the airport governance group, said in a statement appraisals were under way.

“We’re working through the RFP process with further meetings scheduled in the coming weeks. I am optimistic and excited that we will be getting traction in the near future on some of the things we’ve been working on,” she said.

“There’s a lot of promising things in the pipeline with a whole raft of different opportunities on the cusp of coming together.

“Ultimately, the aim is to reduce the financial burden on Fiordland ratepayers by creating revenue streams to support the airport while retaining the land and core infrastructure.”

Cr Greaney said it had been a positive year for Te Anau Airport Manapōuri, with steady progress in strategic planning, infrastructure improvements, commercial opportunities, and increasing aviation activity.

“While several projects remain in development, the airport is positioning itself for long-term growth and greater resilience,” she said.

An increase in larger aircraft associated with Tauck Tour operations was positive, while more inbound and outbound tour operators using the airport helped to raise its profile and spark continued growth in industry interest.

Meridian has temporarily used the airport cafe kitchen over winter to support a nearby project, generating additional short-term income. A permanent cafe lease was advertised previously and negotiations were under way with potential tenants.

Additionally, the runway resealing project was completed successfully and under budget. — Allied Media