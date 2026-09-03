Invercargill Repertory is rounding off its year of 90th anniversary celebrations with legendary farce, Noises Off, which opens on Wednesday.

Written by English playwright Michael Frayn in 1982, and directed by Neil McDonald, Noises Off is widely regarded as the greatest backstage farce ever written.

It follows a dysfunctional, fifth-rate touring acting troupe fumbling their way through dreadful sex comedy Nothing On.

Repertory president Ana Bremer said in a statement the play, produced by Repertory Invercargill and directed by patron Jonathan Tucker in 1992, was a perfect way to round off its anniversary season.

“It’s such a funny and well-loved show, a real actor’s play, and it’s going to be such a treat to bring this legendary comedy back to celebrate this year,” she said.

“Neil has cast a group of actors that will be mostly familiar to audiences and who all have the chops to take on such a technical show.”

With a set that completely revolves to include the action backstage, seven doors, one window and many, many plates of sardines, this play has put the production crew as well as the onstage ensemble through their paces, McDonald said.

“It’s like a Swiss clock that falls down a flight of stairs,” he said.

Most important for audiences was the knowledge this play was incredibly funny, McDonald said.

“It’s not hyperbole to say you’ll laugh until your sides hurt. I come home with an aching face from laughing at stuff I’ve already seen 20 times.”

Bremer’s advice? Buy your tickets now.

“This show will sell out. We’ve got an amazing cast, an incredible, well-loved play, and it’s in steady hands. Don’t miss out,” she said.

Noises Off runs at Invercargill Repertory at 7.30pm from September 9-12. — Allied Media