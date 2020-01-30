Department of Conservation freshwater technical adviser Jane Goodman led the presentation at the whitebait management public consultation discussion session, held in Invercargill yesterday. PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER

Frustration was clear when proposed changes to whitebait management were discussed at a public consultation meeting in Invercargill yesterday.

When one attendee asked the crowd how many people believed there was no need to make any amendments to fishing regulations, most raised their hands in support.

The Department of Conservation began a review of the system to help restore the whitebait population nationwide in 2018.

Options for change were proposed for fishing practices, season dates, upstream fishing limits, for refuges to be introduced, and international exporting phased out.

About 200 recreational and commercial whitebaiters, and several interested community members, attended the meetings at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club.

Doc freshwater technical adviser Jane Goodman, who led the presentation, said the proposed options were a "starting point" for the process.

"The feedback you give us using local knowledge of your rivers and the fish species in them, and the intricacies of your whitebait fisheries ... will help us achieve the best outcome."

However, many voiced their concerns as to whether their advice would be heeded.

One attendee said there was no point in making a submission because Doc "have already made up their mind".

While some questions from the audience were answered, it was recommended attendees make a submission on the proposed changes.

"This is the point of this [consultation]. If enough people share the same view as you, it will be listened to."

Online and written submissions close at 9am, on March 2.

Doc would present its recommendations to Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage, who would take them to Cabinet.

Ms Goodman could not confirm how long the process would take but said she would keep the public informed.