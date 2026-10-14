There are few places like Gore in springtime, as this Sunday’s 32nd annual rhododendron festival will attest.

The rhododendron is synonymous with the Gore Gardens, having been one of the first plants established there over 100 years ago, and thriving in conditions some less hearty plants may suffer from.

Organising committee spokeswoman Wendy Goodwin said more than 60 stallholders would be on-site during the event.

“Blue Mountain Nurseries will set up here alongside the plant vendors. There's music, Cheryl Anderson will be singing alongside the Hokonui Pipe Band and we will also have the Ascot pipe band band and the brass jazz band.

"We've got Mr Whippy, art, wood products, face painting, jewellery, baking, and children's entertainment in the park across the road, which we have closed off for safety," she said.

Mrs Goodwin said it was gearing up to be another big year for the group, who put all proceeds from the festival back into the community.

This year’s project includes a new rhododendron section at the gardens.