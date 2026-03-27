Thieves have stolen 1000 litres of diesel from a Southland truck yard. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES Thieves striking under the cover of darkness stole 1000 litres of diesel from a Southland truck yard as the country grapples with skyrocketing fuel prices. Kings Log Transport managing director Grant Loader said the thieves siphoned fuel from two trucks parked at a secure yard on Sunday, stealing an estimated 800 litres. About 200 litres was stolen from other vehicles during the raid. The loss, estimated to be worth more than $2400, was not covered by insurance. This meant the company, already facing increased running costs from the diesel price hikes, had to wear the loss. Mr Loader said he had implemented steps to beef up the company’s security. Scobies Transport owner David Scobie said thieves had also attempted to siphon fuel from vehicles at its Wyndham yard. On-site security cameras had captured the activity but the thieves had taken measures to prevent easy identification. While none of his vehicles had been siphoned, several trucks and a school bus had been interfered with. Some people considered taking fuel from a bus carrying children to school had crossed a line, he said. ‘‘It’s probably not the best thing to start picking on school buses. It’s a wee bit close to home.’’ Southland Federated Farmers president Jason Herrick. Photo: ODT files For the past few months he had been working at nights transporting wind turbine blades to the Kaiwera Downs wind farm and had narrowly missed catching the thieves as he returned to his yard in the early hours of Monday morning. Southland Federated Farmers president Jason Herrick said he believed incidents of fuel theft would become more common in rural areas. ‘‘Because fuel prices are going through the roof, it’s just human nature that people are going to try and steal it.’’ He suggested more robust and in-depth security measures, including night-vision security cameras that would capture clear images and vehicle plates. The emphasis should be on preventing crime from happening, rather than encouraging confrontation. ‘‘Tying a dog up to a fuel tank might actually go a long way too.’’ Rural contractor Peter Corcoran said he had already implemented more robust security to prevent fuel theft. ‘‘We’re just locking the gates a bit more at the yard, and we are padlocked on all the tanks. Anti-siphoning devices had also been installed on machinery as well as locking fuel caps. Its bulk fuel tank could also only be accessed with a PIN code. Taking additional security measures became a priority as it now cost him an additional $12,000 to fill his bulk tank than it did a few weeks ago. But cost was not the only issue. ‘‘It’s not so much the cost - it’s going to be the availability of it. ‘‘If you can’t get the fuel, you can’t run the business.’’ Rationed or restricted fuel supplies to the rural sector would have an unprecedented impact on animal health, welfare feed supply, crop planting and especially on the autumn crops yet to be harvested in about three weeks. New Zealand Police confirmed they had received a report relating to the Kings Log Transport incident and inquires were still ongoing. If anyone had further information they could call the Crime Stoppers helpline on 0800 555 111 and quote reference number 60323/1667. ‘‘If anyone knows anything about suspicious or criminal activity then we encourage them to make a report to police.’’ If members of the public witnessed offending while it is happening ‘‘the best course of action is to call 111’’. - By Toni McDonald