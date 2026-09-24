The organisation may be only half the age of many of its members, but after 35 years Invercargill’s 60s Up remains an important social lifeline for Southland seniors.

This year the group celebrated its 35th anniversary, marking more than three decades of friendship, support and community involvement.

President John McManus said while retirement looked different today than when the organisation was founded, many older people still faced loneliness and social isolation after leaving the workforce.

The organisation was launched in New Zealand when workers faced compulsory retirement at 60, leaving many searching for social connections and activities.

Invercargill is the only remaining 60sUp branch in the South Island among a network of 30 branches nationwide.

Through monthly meetings, card afternoons, walking groups, bus trips and social outings, members continued the tradition of making their own entertainment while staying active and connected.

Mr McManus said social connections became particularly important for people adjusting to retirement, after the death of a spouse or dealing with declining health or mobility.

While many people focused on the financial aspects of retirement, attention also needed to be given to how retirees planned to spend their time and maintain their social connections.

“One of the big things is doing things. Keep your mind right.”

Retirement was a major life adjustment, that if not planned for, could leave people confronted by unexpected social isolation.

“A lot of people spend time planning the financial side, but you’ve also got to think about what you’re going to do once you finish work.

“People start to realise that they’re sitting there looking at each other.”

People need social connection.

“It’s the social side of things that matters,” he said.