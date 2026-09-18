Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a freight train in Invercargill.

The accident at the intersection of Mill Rd and State Highway 1 happened about 1.20pm and police said traffic management was in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said a cover was placed over the vehicle involved.

Two Fire and Emergency NZ appliances were assisting.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said State Highway 1 in Invercargill, between the intersection with Mill Road North and Racecourse Road roundabout, was closed.

People were asked to avoid the area or take an alternative route, or to follow the direction of emergency services at the site.

It is the second serious accident involving a train in Invercargill is the last six months.

In March a person died after being struck by a train at a pedestrian crossing in Invercargill.

A police spokesman said the person died following an incident involving a train and a pedestrian near Turnbull Thomson Park.

- Allied Media