The Saints all-male choir is running their annual Showstoppers fundraising event, which is shaping up to be a “fantastic night out,” Head Saint Ryan Marshall says.

The group has been singing for over a decade, raising money to support young people who cannot afford music lessons.

Mr Marshall said his group had been hard at work practising and perfecting their selection of songs that would be performed on the night.

“We reckon we’re taking our sound to another level and can’t wait to share some of the classics with everyone who comes along,” he said.

This event also features leading musicians in the Southland music scene including Suzanne Prentice, Dave McMeeking, Daniel Monteath and Simon Green.

Everyone is being brought together under the supervision of musical director Hollie Longman.

Mr Marshall said people could expect a “unforgettable evening of music, entertainment, great food and great company”.

Showstoppers is at the Ascot Park Hotel on August 29, tickets are $70 each or $700 for a table of 10 (including supper) and can be purchased on the Saints All Male Choir website.

— Allied Media