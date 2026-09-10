An iconic Southland tradition hits a historic milestone this year as the Sing Out returns to the Civic Theatre’s stage for its 80th anniversary show.

Sing Out choir director Sarah Rae said this year’s landmark celebration would showcase nearly 700 performers from 17 Southland schools to “party like it’s the ’80s”.

Sing Out, originally known as the Invercargill Primary Schools Choir Festival, started in 1946 and has given generations of thousands of Southland school children an opportunity to perform.

This year students will sing and dance through the greatest hits of the 1980s on the Civic Theatre stage.

Children rehearsed for months leading up to the event.

One student said being part of the massed choir gave them confidence and comfort, while watching solo performers provided inspiration.

“It was like magic to watch. The solo singers made me want to be on the stage to perform … I want to perform so that I feel good too, because you are showing people what your school does and the mana of your school.”

Miss Rae said this year’s energetic line-up would include crowd favourites Dr Mike (music and drama teacher Michael Buick) and the Euphoric Kids, plus a special guest appearance by singer/writer Liv Cochrane.

The audience could also expect a few birthday surprises.

“Because no 80th birthday is complete without a party, audience members can expect a a special surprise to mark eight decades of community music,” Miss Rae said.

• Sing Out: Party like it’s the ’80s! Civic Theatre, Invercargill, 7pm,

Tuesday September 15 to Thursday September 17, 2026