Snow has closed the Milford Road, and heavy rain and winds are set to buffet lower parts of the South at the weekend.

MetService had issued a snow warning for State Highway 94 late on Friday morning until 8am on Saturday, when snow showers may affect the road.

The highway from the Hollyford Junction turnoff to Donne River Bridge was closed at 5pm and expected to reopen by 10am on Saturday, the Milford Road Alliance advised.

The threat of avalanche in the area was low.

A road snowfall warning was also place for the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, until 6pm on Friday.

Snow showers may affect the road into the early evening, but less than 1cm was expected to accumulate on the road above 800 metres, it said.

Snow had also been forecast to 800 metres in Central Otago on Friday.

Strong winds and rain

A strong wind watch was in place for coastal Southland and Clutha from Pahia Point to Nugget Point, and Stewart Island for 12 hours from 7am on Saturday.

Westerly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Heavy showers were also forecast for the Southland region, with squally thunderstorms and hail possible.

- Allied Media