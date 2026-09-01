A Southland cattle farmer has been fined $7500 for failing to sufficiently treat four bulls that had to be euthanised to end their suffering.

David Michael Church, 62, was sentenced in the Invercargill District Court yesterday on five charges under the Animal Welfare Act following a successful prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

The offending was uncovered when MPI animal welfare inspectors and two veterinarians inspected Church’s property.

They found a Jersey bull with a very swollen face, cheeks and jaw and it was clearly in pain.

“The condition of this young bull was unacceptable,” National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) Compliance South and MPI’s animal welfare district manager Caleb Trent said in a statement.

“Mr Church should have taken much earlier action to prevent it reaching this stage. The animal was examined by a veterinarian and had to be euthanised to end its suffering.”

Two more Jersey bulls also had to be euthanised — one that was unable to bear weight because of swelling in a hind leg due to a thigh fracture, and the other was unsteady on its feet, unable to stand or walk without twisting or swaying, and in distress.

A Hereford bull that was lame in both hind legs and had a dislocated hip also had to be put down.

Another Hereford bull was found with a woody tongue infection, a burst abscess, and a swollen lower jaw. This animal recovered after receiving veterinary treatment.

“Mr Church should have had these young animals assessed by his own veterinarian before MPI intervened, but he chose not to,” Mr Trent said.

“Mr Church was responsible for the care of these animals and failed to ensure they received sufficient treatment to ease pain and distress. The message from this case is there are consequences for this.

“The vast majority of farmers know that, under the Sheep and Beef Cattle Code of Welfare, any signs of ill-health or injury must be identified and addressed, which might include the need for early veterinary intervention. Mr Church failed to live up to this responsibility,” he said said.

In addition to the $7500 fine, the court ordered Mr Church to pay vet costs of $4267.50 plus $750 for solicitor fees and court costs. — Allied Media