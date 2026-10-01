Southland students’ talents in trades were celebrated last week at the Great South Vocational Awards.

Family, educators and industry leaders were also there to commemorate the achievements of high school students nominated by their schools for commitment to vocational learning.

Year 12 Blue Mountain College student Lara Heiss said her gateway teacher nominated her for an award.

“I just did heaps of stuff with Primary ITO and heaps of [agriculture] courses through that.”

Growing up on a farm, she knew she always wanted to get into farming and at her teacher’s suggestions, started doing Primary ITO programmes, Lara said.

“I just kept doing it because it was real fun.”

She ended up being the Grand Runner-Up with Southland Boys’ High student Kayden Scott named the Grand Winner.

Kayden was nominated by the Southland Boys’ High career team for his work as a heavy diesel mechanic.

“Always had an interest in trucks and heavy equipment. I enjoyed the opportunity to operate them.”

Similarly to Lara, he felt “very surprised,” when he was named the Grand Winner, and he already had opportunities lined up for the future.

“I’ve already been accepted into SIT doing heavy diesel pre-trade next year and hopefully leading into a long-term career.”

He was grateful for the opportunities he was given through a maintenance workshop with SouthRoads, finishing his MITO StartUp Igniton programme with its help.

Friends, whānau and teachers were “extremely excited” he won the top award.

Lara received a prize of $1000 and Kayden received $3000, the purpose of the money to be to allow the students to continue their vocational journeys beyond school.

There were three other categories with 19 students recognised for their vocational talents.

NZAS Highly Commended Award recognised:

Nikita Barclay — Verdon College

Logan Cook — Central Southland College

Courtney Hargest — James Hargest College

Lexi Reynolds — Fiordland College

Dylan Hoogeveen — Southland Boys’ High School

Jaxon Jones — James Hargest College

The Emerging Talent Award recognised:

Libby Aitken Stevens — Verdon College

Charlie Carson — Aurora College

Holly Duston — James Hargest College

Byron McClintock — Māruawai College

Paula Power from — Menzies College

Sam Ussher — Northern Southland College

The Bright Futures Award recognised:

Esme Duncan — Fiordland College,

Maddison Elliot — Menzies College,

Max Galt — Aurora College,

Lilly Goodwright — Central Southland College,

Joel Kirby — Māruawai College,

Maddie Martin — Waiau Area School

Kaitlyn Brady — St Peter’s College.

tayler.mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz