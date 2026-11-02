Police are seeking a “vulnerable” dementia sufferer who is missing in the Invercargill area.

Police on Tuesday morning said they were asking for the public’s help in locating 63-year-old Mary Coakley.

She was last seen on Durham St on Monday.

“Mary is about 160cm tall and has short shoulder-length blonde/grey hair with a fringe. “She is likely wearing grey sweatpants, a black hoodie, and black shoes with pink laces.”

Police said she was considered vulnerable, and urged people around Durham St and the wider Waikiwi area to check their properties, as she may have sought shelter overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, using reference number 261102/1541.

— Allied Media