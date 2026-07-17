Rob Scott. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A Southern mayor has warned of a possible divide between rural and urban areas if a single-council option is decided for his region.

On Friday, the Local Government Commission announced next steps for its investigation into Southland District Mayor Rob Scott’s proposal to reorganise the region’s councils.

Mr Scott has been a staunch advocate of a two-council system, but the commission is also looking at a single-council option which could include a half-and-half mix of Invercargill and wider Southland representatives.

The district mayor said an even split would create an urban-rural divide with the potential for block voting.

While Mr Scott did not believe a single authority would be the best outcome, he would support what the community wanted, he said.

‘‘If that’s the final outcome of a thorough engagement process where the community’s voted, then that’s what the outcome is.

‘‘But I still personally firmly believe that the two councils is the best pathway forwards.’’

In the commission’s announcement yesterday, it said it had not settled on a preferred option and modelling was under way.

It suggested about 14 to 16 elected members could make up a single Southland council, with about half from Invercargill and half from wider Southland, plus nine local boards.

A two-council model could include an Invercargill-based council made up of around 10-12 members and two local boards, plus a Southland and Gore-based council made up of around 12-14 members and seven local boards.

The commission’s investigation is being run in parallel with the government’s ‘‘Head Start’’ reform process which requires submissions from councils by August 9.

Following the announcement, Gore District Council released a statement highlighting its Head Start community consultation was separate to the commission’s work.

‘‘The commission hasn’t picked a preferred option and neither have we,’’ mayor Ben Bell said.

Invercargill City Council had undertaken a similar survey and revealed it received 90 responses alongside 300 social media comments.

The city council will meet on July 23 to assess feedback and decide whether it wants to put forward a Head Start proposal, while Gore District Council will make its decision on August 4.

Southland is made up of four councils: Southland District Council, Invercargill City Council, Gore District Council and Environment Southland.

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.