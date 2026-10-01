A group of about 30 people braved the elements at Queens Park last week as part of Wig Wednesday, an event run annually by real estate agency, Professionals.

An effort to raise money for The Child Cancer Foundation, Professionals have been a supporter since 1994 raising over $5.5 million nationwide.

Professionals real estate agent Kim Dodd speaking to Wednesday's wig walkers. Photo: Tayler Mutton

This included the annual Wig Wednesday street appeal and a contribution from every house sold.

Professionals Invercargill real estate agent Kim Dodd said they were happy to see a good turnout despite the weather.

“We’re incredibly proud to be a superhero business partner and continue to support the amazing work they do.”

A sea of multicoloured heads strolling through Queens Park, raising money for The Child Cancer Foundation. Photo: Tayler Mutton

She highlighted the impact The Child Cancer Foundation makes on the lives of kids with cancer, and their whānau too.

Spot prizes donated by local businesses were also available along with plenty of photo opportunities with colourful wigs galore.

tayler.mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz