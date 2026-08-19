Police are seeking witnesses to an assault that happened in Te Anau in the early hours of the morning.

The assault happened on Sunday, August 9, between 2:40am and 3:10am near Bligh Street and Sutherland Street.

No further details were available, a police spokeswoman said.

Police are asking anybody who heard or saw anyone in the area at that time to contact them.

They are also seeking CCTV of the streets in the area.

Anyone with information can call 105 or log information at 105.police.govt.nz and quote file number 260809/7306

- Allied Media