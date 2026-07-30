Wyndham captain Snow Kingsbury lifted the Ack Soper Shield on Saturday after beating Edendale 28-25 in the division 1 final. Edendale pushed their neighbours throughout the gruelling 80-minute contest. Both teams scored three tries each. Tighthead prop Andrew Howe scored two of Wyndham’s tries and home-ground hero Michael Robinson kicked three penalties and two conversions. Wyndham centre Hayden Diack was man of the match, blindside flanker Jaden Walsh and Andrew Howe were other top performers on the day. During the preseason Wyndham had been well prepared by their coaches Jimmy Sinclair, Mark Bryson and Kieran Anderson. That early work was the foundation for the team to go through the 14-match round-robin competition undefeated. A highlight for the Wyndham club this season was celebrating their 125th jubilee. Edendale’s best players on Saturday were halfback Connor Millane, lock Alex Burgess and first five Jahvis Wallace. The division 1 grade was highly competitive again this year, Riverton and Waikiwi were both new to the division and performed well to finish fourth and fifth behind Wyndham, Edendale and Pioneer. The Riversdale-Waikaka Vikings, Tokanui and Albion were not far behind. Mossburn won the division 2 club final 39-13 on their home ground on Saturday. Mossburn Captain Ryan Carter lifted the CJ Soper Cup after his team comfortably accounted for Central Pirates. Mossburn scored seven tries to one. Carter and first five Brodie Hume scored two tries each. Central Pirates had left their best effort in Winton the previous weekend, where they had beat Midlands in their extra-time semifinal. Drummond Limehills Star were crowned the division 3 champions after beating Bluff 32-22 at Limehills on Saturday. DLS Captain Stan Smith lifted the Gerald Dermody Trophy after what was a big year for the team, with Limehills celebrating their 100-year anniversary. A preseason trip to the Gold Coast played a part in getting the DLS team primed for the Limehills centenary year. Winning the division 3 final was just reward for coaches Glen Taylor, Paul Miller and Steady Harris and managers Steve Brunell and Glen Cunningham who did extensive preparation before and during the season. In the Presidents grade, Waikaia continued its unbeaten season, beating Mataura 25-5 in the final at Waikaia. Star won the women’s final 27-22 against Pioneer at Les George Oval on Saturday. This was the third consecutive year Star had won the competition but the first year they got their hands on the new Makere Cup. Rugby Southland established the Cup earlier in the season in honour of Makere Evelyn Te Awhe, recognising her outstanding contribution to women’s rugby, Māori rugby and the wider Southland community. Pioneer had Star under pressure throughout the match and were unlucky not to be taking the Cup back to Gore. Star captain Klah Talamahina at first five, No 8 Georgia Mackie and Ruth Lewis led their team to victory on Saturday. Halfback Ella Wilson played a great game, as did fullback Fiona Van der Poel.