Arrowtown Armistice Day: Graves have reminders of service

The Arrowtown gravesites of some of those who fought for New Zealand now have permanent reminders of their service.
Following Armistice Day commemorations on Saturday to mark the end of World War 1, the Arrowtown Returned and Services’ Association (RSA) enlisted a group of volunteers to embark on a project years in the planning, which also involved a former Arrowtown resident and a Nelson retiree.