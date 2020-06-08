Get ready winter driving conditions: NZTA

Monday, 8 June 2020

    By Tim Miller
    The temperature drops in Otago and Southland over the last few weeks are a good reminder to get winter-ready for driving conditions, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

    The Agency says ice and snow can cause hazardous driving conditions on southern highways so local councils and contractors have a comprehensive winter maintenance plan in place.

    Watch the video above for some winter driving tips from the experts. 

     

     

