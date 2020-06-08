Get ready winter driving conditions: NZTA

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The temperature drops in Otago and Southland over the last few weeks are a good reminder to get winter-ready for driving conditions, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.
The Agency says ice and snow can cause hazardous driving conditions on southern highways so local councils and contractors have a comprehensive winter maintenance plan in place.
Watch the video above for some winter driving tips from the experts.