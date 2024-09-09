New players encouraged to 'Love Tennis' at club events

Tennis clubs across the country opened their doors over the weekend for a nationwide event, offering free lessons and activities.

The 'Love Tennis' promotion was aimed at introducing new people to the sport.

In Dunedin, the Moana Tennis Club in Roslyn hosted players of all ages and skill levels on Sunday.. for a series of coaching sessions, mini-games, giveaways and a barbeque.

Young players were welcomed to Moana Tennis Club on Sunday, as part of a nationwide 'Love Tennis' event introducing people to the sport. PHOTO: FAHIM AHMADASRI

One family made the journey up from Balclutha, to introduce their seven-year-old daughter Valencia Sebastian to tennis.

Father Alan Sebastian thought the event was a great opportunity to expose his daughter to a new sport.

"We're just trying to get her into as many sports as we can. Hopefully, she’ll become famous and play for New Zealand one day," he said.

"We’re hoping not to end it here. We plan to contact the team and potentially look for a coach for Valencia to continue with tennis."

Valencia's mother, Andreen Kieran, said the event was perfect for beginners, with experienced players teaching people how to hold the racket properly and how to select the right size.

"A tennis ball is different from a shuttlecock, so the way you hit it isn’t as hard," she noted.

Her daughter's key takeaway from her first lesson was, "You don't hit the edge because it won’t go where you want. You hit in the middle."

Moana Tennis Club President Andrew Blacker said he was pleased to see young players improving their skills.

"It's wonderful to watch the kids progress from playing with soft balls and small nets to hitting the ball really hard," Mr Blacker said.

He said Moana Tennis Club offers weekly social games and welcomes new players to join in the fun.

- By Fahim Ahmadasri, made with the support of NZ On Air