Olympic representatives compete at Neptune Swim club meet

Dunedin swimmers Erika Fairweather, Caitlin Deans, and Kane Follows all showcased their impressive speed and acceleration at the Neptune Swim Club's meet over King's Birthday weekend.

The Olympic representatives were among hundreds of swimmers of all ages and skill levels, who hit the water at Moana Pool to compete in the 2-day-event.

The trio were recently named to represent New Zealand at this year's Olympic Games in Paris, part of the nine-strong national swim squad.

Dunedin swimmer Kane Follows discusses his heat with a fellow swimmer at the Neptune Swim Club meet. PHOTO: FAHIM AHMADASRI

Kane Follows admits the challenge is still sinking in.

"Sometimes it hits me and I'll just be sitting there and be like, oh wow, I'm actually going to the Olympics.

"It's a pretty surreal feeling that I'm not really used to quite yet, but nah, it's amazing," said Follows.

The 24-year-old secured first place in the Men's 100-metre backstroke, hitting the wall in a time of 53.07 seconds.

He was pleased with that result, but insists that regular training is continuing as usual ahead of the big competition.

"My goal wasn't to make the Olympics but it was to do well at the Olympics. So it's kind of just step one ticked off and now I'm just working towards the rest of it," he explained.

Competitors line up to hit the water, at Neptune Swim Club's Kings Birthday Meet at Moana Pool. PHOTO: FAHIM AHMADASRI

Follows is looking forward to making his debut as an international representative at the top level, and is confident he's mentally prepared for the challenge in Paris.

"It's a big stage with millions of people watching but you just got to treat it almost like a meet that we've just done today.

"You're racing just younger kids. Nothing changes. You're still racing as hard as you can," he added.

Meanwhile Erika Fairweather clinched first place in the Women's 100-metre freestyle with a time of 53.46 seconds, just ahead of Caitlin Deans who secured second place. finishing in 55.33 seconds.

Follows hopes their joint achievements will help inspire more young Dunedin swimmers and believes club meets like this one are a great way of highlighting and nurturing future talent.

By Fahim Ahmadasri