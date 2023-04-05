Otago one of NZ's innovation 'hot beds'

Otago is one of the "hot beds" of New Zealand’s innovation sector, New Zealand Hi-Tech Trust chairman David Downs told those attending Dunedin’s first-ever NZ Hi-Tech Awards event yesterday.

More than 160 people attended the event, hosted on-site by United Machinists, where attendees were surrounded by autonomous machines manufacturing everything from prosthetics to aerospace components.

It coincided with the trust’s board meeting in the city.