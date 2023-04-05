Otago one of NZ's innovation 'hot beds'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Otago is one of the "hot beds" of New Zealand’s innovation sector, New Zealand Hi-Tech Trust chairman David Downs told those attending Dunedin’s first-ever NZ Hi-Tech Awards event yesterday.
More than 160 people attended the event, hosted on-site by United Machinists, where attendees were surrounded by autonomous machines manufacturing everything from prosthetics to aerospace components.
It coincided with the trust’s board meeting in the city.