Otago SPCA: Think of the animals this Guy Fawkes

Guy Fawkes is celebrated around the world on November 5, with many people likely to let off fireworks at home or in parks.

Ellen Andrews. Image: Daryl Baser

There have not been sales of domestic fireworks in Dunedin this year, which the SPCA believes is good for the city's animals.

"It's a huge win for the city, it's really great news and I hope it spreads around the rest of the country," Otago SPCA centre manager Ellen Andrews said.

While that may make tonight less explosive around Otago, the SPCA is asking pet owners and those letting off fireworks in the region to think of animals.

"It causes severe stress and anxiety to animals and it can lead to them bolting and running off their properties, going missing injuring themselves, and getting involved in road traffic accidents," she said.

Beachlands Speedway is holding Dunedin's major public display on Saturday night, along with a saloon car programme.

In a social media post this morning, pop-up retailer Bad Boy Fireworks announced that all of the stores it runs had sold out.

Fire and Emergency NZ is asking anyone with fireworks to check weather conditions and not to light them if it's windy or dry.

