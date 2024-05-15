Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Southland Festival of Dance

    By Sandy Eggleston
    Aliyah Honnery, 6, and Kyla Maniapoto, 10, both of West Gore School.
    Jysse Prattley and Elliott Gulliver, 11, both of Gore.
    Carly Soper, 14, and Mikayla Rowe, both of Gore.
    Lucy Ryan and Grace Mardon, both 9, both of St Mary’s School.
    Ayla Geerloffs, 10, and Jessica Brown, 11, both of West Gore School.
    Francesca Harrison and Vincent McIvor, both of Christchurch.
    Estella Meehan, 10, and Corbin Belt, 11, both of East Gore School.
    Michael Monaghan, of Balclutha, and Tessa Milner, of Gore.
    Jessica Coats, 13, of Mataura, and Amelia Burke-Pearce, 12, of Invercargill.
    Yasmin Smith-Duthie, 10, and Ella Belt, 9, both of East Gore School.
    Rachel’s Studio of Dance hosted the Southland Festival of Dance on Saturday.

    About 100 dancers from throughout New Zealand took part in the event including West Gore, East Gore and St Mary’s school pupils.

    The festival is one of the country’s leading ballroom, Latin American and New Vogue dancing competitions. 

    Studio owner Rachel Wilson said it was the 17th year she had organised the event.

    "It just seems to get bigger each year.

    "The feedback is awesome."

    The studio is celebrating its 30th birthday this year.

    The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston was there with her camera to capture the glitz and glamour of the event.  