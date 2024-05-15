Rachel’s Studio of Dance hosted the Southland Festival of Dance on Saturday.

About 100 dancers from throughout New Zealand took part in the event including West Gore, East Gore and St Mary’s school pupils.

The festival is one of the country’s leading ballroom, Latin American and New Vogue dancing competitions.

Studio owner Rachel Wilson said it was the 17th year she had organised the event.

"It just seems to get bigger each year.

"The feedback is awesome."

The studio is celebrating its 30th birthday this year.

The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston was there with her camera to capture the glitz and glamour of the event.