Person in Southland Hospital after industrial accident

Emergency services were called to an Invercargill industrial laundry about 1pm yesterday after a woman became trapped in a machine.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand, ambulance personnel and a first response unit worked for about 30 minutes to free the fulltime employee of McCallums Group in Otepuni Ave.
The woman was taken to Southland Hospital to be treated for her injuries. Her condition last night was not known.