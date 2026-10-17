Embattled Dunedin city councillor Benedict Ong has dropped a big hint he will resign this year.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, he said he intended to resign if he did not win the Dunedin electorate as an independent candidate for Parliament in next month’s general election.

In another post early on Sunday morning, Cr Ong said his decision to resign if he failed in his bid to become an MP was “final”.

His resignation from the Dunedin City Council would be at the end of the year, he said.

Cr Ong had previously told the Otago Daily Times he would “never” resign.

The first-term councillor has been at the centre of a string of controversies this year.

In March, his colleagues asked him to consider resigning over an email he had sent about a council staff member. He refused to do so.

In May, Cr Ong was suspended from committees and subcommittees for nine months after he shared commercially sensitive information.

Last month, he was trespassed from the University of Otago’s grounds and premises after students complained about what they said was unwanted and inappropriate behaviour, such as failing to respect their personal space.

He dismissed allegations about him repeatedly touching students during a march as “false, political, malicious attacks”.

The ODT sought clarification from Cr Ong about whether he had made a firm pledge to resign as a city councillor or if he might change his mind about his “intention”.

Cr Ong replied via Facebook he would resign if he did not win the Dunedin parliamentary seat and his decision was final.

If Cr Ong resigns, a by-election will need to be held.

A by-election held earlier this year after the death of Cr Jules Radich cost the council $375,756.65.