Preparations underway for Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival

Local breweries are ramping up their preparations for this year’s Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival, which returns to Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow and Saturday.

Otago University Students’ Association marketing and communications manager Ingrid Roding said the festival was sold out on Saturday and close to being sold out tomorrow.

"We’re expecting close to 12,000 people across the weekend."

There will be food and beverage vendors from all around New Zealand and two stages for entertainment.