Protect Otago protest group to hold first rally

Staff are not the only ones who will suffer from the impending cuts at the University of Otago, a newly formed "three pronged" protest group warns.

The Protect Otago Action Group - a collaboration between staff, students and community members - is set to hold its first rally at the university on Wednesday.

Community representative Tyler West said while staff would be the first casualty, the loss of several hundred jobs would be felt throughout Dunedin, as it was ultimately a university town.