Seasoned musicians reunite after tribute album

The sweet sounds of old school rock n roll have been echoing through Dunedin's Leith Valley, as local seasoned musicians are reunited once more.



Veteran Dunedin musical icons John Hodge, Jeff Dickie, Neil Henderson and Steve Larkins have made their way back to the studio, the same one they used to record the tribute album "Songs for the family" for their fellow local legend Malcolm Black in 2019.



The former Netherworld Dancing Toys frontman brought the band together after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, creating an album to leave for his family while playing with "a bunch of old friends".





Guitarist Jeff Dickie said the band had "played together in different combos before, dating back more decades than we care to remember".

The band have named themselves 'Los Memory', and played a one-off show at the Dunedin Petridish venue last Saturday, for a night filled of "60's and 70's classic pop and rock".



Keyboard and vocalist Steve Larkins said they called themselves Los Memory as a "play on playing songs bands don't play anymore, with it being 5 or 6 evolutions since we started playing them".

The band members have played shows all across the world, but always have a special place in their heart for the Dunedin scene they came up in. But are "disappointed" that most of the old school venues they grew up with aren't around anymore."Petridish is a good-sized venue with around 170ish people, there is a real lack of that sort of venue in Dunedin".- By Liam McLister, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air