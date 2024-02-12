South finds success at NZ Woolhandling champs

New Zealand has a new top woolhandler, after Alexandra woman Pagan Rimene toppled long-standing champion Joel Henare on Saturday.

Rimene was among a swag of top performers from the South at the Otago Shearing and New Zealand Woolhandling Championships, which took place at Carterhope Estate just south of Balclutha.

The perennial contender said she was excited about the "awesome" win, although a little shocked, given she had been shearing in Australia for the past 18 months.