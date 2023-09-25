The South Today Bulletin: Monday, September 25

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, September 25, 2023.

Top stories: A big decision was made in Dunedin today, as the city council decides on the Zero Carbon Plan to reduce climate emissions; Lyttelton Museum is being brought back to life, after being destroyed in the Christchurch earthquakes; and Enrich@ILT primary school pupils are showcasing their artistic talents, looking to get their work published.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.