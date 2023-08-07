St Leonards family trying to keep pet poo off pavement

In a St Leonards family’s latest effort against the scourge of dog poo William MacKnight has made a sign asking dog walkers to clean up after their pets so he and his sister Sophie can get to their nana’s house, mess-free.

Their mother, Antonia Wood, said the children regularly crossed the grass strip to their grandmother’s and frequently encountered dog poo.

However, the problem was not only outside the children’s nana’s house, it was all over the streets in St Leonards.