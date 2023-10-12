Teenage figure skater breaking the mould

Dwayne Li is cutting edge.

The national figure skater has been a revelation in the sport in recent years and is already breaking the mould at just 15.

The Allegro ice dance club skater won bronze at the International Skating Union (ISU) junior grand prix in August, becoming the first New Zealand skater to win an ISU medal.

He followed up with a fifth-place finish at the ISU junior grand prix in Osaka in September.