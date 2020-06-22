TOP Dunedin candidate: Genetic editing safer than 'organic'

Dunedin North was one of the The Opportunities Party best performing seats in 2017, and the Dr Ben Peters hopes to do the same in the freshly redrawn Dunedin electorate at this year's election.

Dr Peters, a biochemist, has a niche market in the political landscape as his party’s gene editing spokesman — probably the only spokesman for that issue in any party.

As well as a science based approach towards genetic engineering, Dr Peters also supports his party's calls for a Universal Basic Income.

For the full interview watch the video above or for more video content from the Otago Daily Times and The South Today click here.