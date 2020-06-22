Monday, 22 June 2020

TOP Dunedin candidate: Genetic editing safer than 'organic'

     

    By Darryl Baser
    Dunedin North was one of the The Opportunities Party best performing seats in 2017, and the Dr Ben Peters hopes to do the same in the freshly redrawn Dunedin electorate at this year's election.

    Dr Peters, a biochemist, has a niche market in the political landscape as his party’s gene editing spokesman — probably the only spokesman for that issue in any party.

    As well as a science based approach towards genetic engineering, Dr Peters also supports his party's calls for a Universal Basic Income. 

