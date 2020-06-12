Friday, 12 June 2020

Time for Green policies in Taieri electorate, candidate says.

     

    By Darryl Baser
    Waitati man Scott Willis is putting his hand up as the Green Party's candidate in the Taieri ward for the general election.

    The former South Dunedin electorate is facing significant environmental pressures, and Willis says the time for his party's policies is now.

