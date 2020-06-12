Time for Green policies in Taieri electorate, candidate says.

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Waitati man Scott Willis is putting his hand up as the Green Party's candidate in the Taieri ward for the general election.
The former South Dunedin electorate is facing significant environmental pressures, and Willis says the time for his party's policies is now.
Watch the video above for the full interview.
