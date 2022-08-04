Wearing their support for the Crown

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hundreds of people turned up to Dunedin music venue the Crown Hotel yesterday - and not just to imbibe.
There is concern at a local developer's plan to erect a multi-use building on an adjacent vacant lot.
A four-storey retail, office and apartment building has been approved by the Dunedin City Council in a move to revitalise a run-down Rattray St.
But it's feared those who eventually move in next door could complain about noise from the Crown, an important music venue for decades
Signal Hill Studios printed a design by Dunedin musician Tane Cotton on to T-shirts brought along by members of the city's music community yesterday.
A music-filled protest has been organised for Sunday from noon by Save Dunedin Live Music, who are concerned the development could see the eventual closure of the much-loved venue.