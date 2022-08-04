Wearing their support for the Crown

Hundreds of people turned up to Dunedin music venue the Crown Hotel yesterday - and not just to imbibe.

There is concern at a local developer's plan to erect a multi-use building on an adjacent vacant lot.

A four-storey retail, office and apartment building has been approved by the Dunedin City Council in a move to revitalise a run-down Rattray St.

But it's feared those who eventually move in next door could complain about noise from the Crown, an important music venue for decades

Signal Hill Studios printed a design by Dunedin musician Tane Cotton on to T-shirts brought along by members of the city's music community yesterday.

A music-filled protest has been organised for Sunday from noon by Save Dunedin Live Music, who are concerned the development could see the eventual closure of the much-loved venue.