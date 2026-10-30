The West Harbour Community Board’s public forum was packed with about 20 people calling for the reinstatement of the late bus from Port Chalmers.

Several speakers at the forum, and those in the audience, were mostly concerned members or supporters of Dunedin’s youth music scene, which relies on Pioneer Hall in Port Chalmers as an all-ages venue for gigs.

Otago Regional Council representatives Regional Planning and Transport general manager Anita Dawe and councillor Alan Somerville were on hand to listen and share an update with the West Harbour Community Board following the public forum.

On October 1, the Otago Regional Council announced changes to its bus timetables, which removed the late bus from Port Chalmers into Dunedin.

The bus previously departed Port Chalmers as late as 11.30pm, but the timetable changes mean it now leaves at 10.05pm.

Speakers Max White and Hamish Waddell spoke about the importance of access-to-all-ages shows to the success of Dunedin’s burgeoning youth music scene.

Describing Pioneer Hall as a “major part” of the youth music scene, Mr White said the loss of night-time transport for young concert-goers was a major blow.

Himself a member of the band Bunchy’s Big Score, Mr White said Pioneer Hall had played a significant role in the growing success of young bands.

Among them was band Seek Help!, which had recently been selected as support act for the Foo Fighters in Christchurch next year.

Ōtepoti was known as a place good music came from and Pioneer Hall was important to that, especially when so many other venues were shutting down, he said.

“Those responsible for making these decisions need to take this into account.”

Speaker Hamish Waddell spoke from the point of view of a recent graduate with a masters in teaching, said that is was vital for young people to have a safe space to experience music.

“Gigs get young people out and about, which is of real benefit to them,” he said.

“The all-ages scene is very important for young people and Pioneer Hall is a part of that scene.”

In response to questions from West Harbour Community Board members, Mr Waddell said the loss of the late bus was a threat to the viability of Pioneer Hall as a venue for young people.

Pioneer Hall representatives, from left, Tane Cotton, Jonathan Lydiate, Marcy Allum and Jonathan Holloway expressed their concert that changes to the Port Chalmers bus service would affect the viability of gigs at Pioneer Hall to the Otago Daily Times earlier this month. Photo: ODT Files

Another speaker, Natasha [surname unknown], addressed the importance of the music scene for the mental health of young people.

The scene was very diverse, with a lot of people overcoming challenges to get up and make great music, she said.

“This music scene is very welcoming and supportive, and the mental health aspect of it is very important — it is saving lives.”

Being able to catch the bus home made it possible for many young people to be part of the scene, she said.

Speaker Jane Davidson, a Port Chalmers resident, agreed with everything said by the previous speakers, and added that the issue was broader than the music scene.

“There are shift workers and people trying to afford transport or wishing to support sustainable transport via the electric buses, who are also affected,” she said.

Following the public forum, Ms Dawe and Mr Somerville addressed the board and the assembled members of the public on the issue.

They apologised to the community, saying the ORC had “got this wrong” and should have done more community consultation before implementing the bus timetable changes.

“We will learn from this experience,” Mr Somerville said.

The city’s bus timetables included thousands of individual trips, so it would take some time to find a solution, but the problem of the late bus from Port Chalmers would definitely be addressed, Ms Dawe said.

“It is important that we get this right.”

Funding application

West Harbour resident Anika Leigh also addressed the public forum in support of her application for $500 towards attending a Spirit of Adventure programme in early 2027.

Later in the meeting, the board voted to grant her the $500.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz