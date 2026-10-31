The history of Richard Hudson Kindergarten, and its connection to one of Dunedin’s most prominent early citizens is being explored in preparations for its 100th anniversary celebrations.

Richard Hudson Kindergarten will mark 100 years since it was founded on November 3, 1926, with a series of celebrations for the children, staff, parents and community.

Richard Hudson Kindergarten head teacher Lorna Buttar said the anniversary itself, November 3, would be celebrated with a tree-planting and birthday party for the children.

This will be followed by an afternoon tea for invited guests, including descendants of Richard Hudson himself, on November 6.

A public open day will be held on Sunday, November 8, from 1pm-3pm, when the community will be welcome to join the celebrations, take a look around the facility and its extensive playground.

“While the kindergarten remains on its original site, we have been in a new, purpose-built facility for the past eight years,” Mrs Buttar said.

“We have retained our original playground, which is large and beautiful, filled with play equipment for the children to enjoy, and real grass,” she said.

“Our children love to get outside and play.”

In preparation for the 100th anniversary celebrations, Richard Hudson Kindergarten staff have been researching aspects of the early life of Richard Hudson and his family’s part in the founding of the facility.

From his arrival in New Zealand in 1865, after jumping ship under an assumed name, to learning the biscuit trade under the tutelage of John Griffin, to owning a biscuit factory and becoming a chocolate industry pioneer in the 1870s, Richard Hudson’s achievements were impressive.

A father of six, Mr Hudson was interested in children’s education, and included a place for the children of his workers to play at the biscuit factory.

When Mr Hudson died in 1903, his family bought land in Caversham and built a kindergarten for local children, with plenty of space to play, naming it in his honour.

Mrs Buttar said, during next week’s 100th anniversary celebrations, visitors to the kindergarten will be able to view a series of illustrated panels exploring the history of Richard Hudson and the kindergarten.

“It is clear that he had a strong sense of community, so we think he would be happy to see the kindergarten as it is today,” she said.

Mrs Buttar said Richard Hudson Kindergarten was one of Dunedin’s five “legacy” kindergartens — alongside Kelsey Yaralla, Rachel Reynolds, Jonathan Rhodes, and Helen Deem kindergartens.

These were all established by prominent, wealthy citizens, who were instrumental in the formation of the kindergarten movement, which began in Dunedin.

“The legacy they have left for our children is huge, and is still so important 100 years later,” Mrs Buttar said.

Since the Covid pandemic, two Dunedin kindergartens — Richard Hudson and Kelsey Yaralla have adopted a new model of becoming “long-day” kindergartens.

Mrs Buttar said the kindergartens were open from 8.30am-5pm on weekdays, and remained open during school holidays.

Along with Mrs Buttar, the kindergarten has four qualified teachers, Amber Houghton, John Cleland, Julia Simpson, and Melissa Lal, working with the children each day.

“Our working parents absolutely love it, and so do the children — they have lots of time to enjoy playing and learning together,” she said.

“Along with building up independence and resilience, the children have become very close — they are like brothers and sisters.”

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz