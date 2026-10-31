Dunedin’s Āraiteuru Marae will welcome the community in for a busy programme of events in the lead-up to Christmas.

The Shetland St marae’s events include night markets, Pātaka Ora community meals, workshops and a manaakitanga pōwhiri.

Marae manager Tania Williams is excited to be hosting both a night market and an election forum for Te Tai Tonga candidates in the upcoming general election at the marae this Friday night, October 30.

The night market will run from 5pm-8pm, with the election forum being held from 6pm-7.15pm.

“The night market will include lots of different stalls and foods for people to try, which will be fun,” Ms Williams said.

“And the election forum will hopefully be a helpful way for our community to get to know the people who want to represent the people of Te Tai Tonga in parliament.”

Te Tai Tonga is the largest of New Zealand’s seven Māori electorates, covering the entire South Island, Stewart Island, the Chatham Islands and much of central Wellington.

Night Markets

The Āraiteuru Night Markets were a good way to bring the community into the marae, raise some funds and enjoy some fun activities, Ms Williams said.

At the next Night Market, scheduled for November 27, locals will be invited to take part in the Nga Whetū o Āraiteuru Talent Quest.

“We are opening up online registrations for this talent question, which is going to be very exciting,” Ms Williams said.

“One rule is that people taking part must have some Te Reo Māori in their performance — even a few words will be enough.”

The final Night Market for the year will be a Christmas-themed event on December 11.

Pātaka Ora

Ms Williams said the Āraiteuru Marae Pātaka Ora community meals had proven enormously popular, attracting 180-200 people each time.

“It’s great to see that people are wanting to be together, enjoy good kai and socialise,” she said.

“These meals play an important role for many in our community.”

There are several Pātaka Ora community meals remaining for the year, with the next one on Monday, November 2, at noon.

Ms Williams said the marae would also have a voting booth on hand from 11am to 7pm.

Manaakitanga Pōwhiri

Āraiteuru Marae will host a Manaakitanga Pōwhiri on Saturday, November 14, welcoming newcomers to the city and the whole community.

The event will run from 10.30am-2pm, and will include a welcome, a celebration meal featuring a broad range of international foods, and performances.

The focus of the event will be on peace and community, Ms Williams said.

“All of these events and activities we hold here at the marae, along with our workshops and learning sessions, are a way to bring people together.

“We are thankful to have a lot of support, which enables us to be proactive and put on these events for our community.”

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz