Voters heading to the polls in Ravensbourne can pick up handmade crafts alongside their ballot papers.

Ravensbourne School is mixing politics with commerce on election day, Saturday, November 7.

The school is hosting an official polling booth and inviting residents to browse an open day and market from 10am to 2pm.

After casting their ballots at the Wānaka St grounds, attendees can stay for a sausage sizzle and buy wares handcrafted by the pupils.

Principal Jo Wilson said the children’s stalls were developed as part of the school’s integrated learning programme using young enterprise principles.

“Market Day is a wonderful opportunity to bring people together and celebrate what makes Ravensbourne special,” Mrs Wilson said.

“We’re excited to welcome both locals and visitors to enjoy the stalls, activities and community atmosphere.

One of the highlights of the day will be student-run stalls.

“At Ravensbourne Primary, we pride ourselves on providing rich learning experiences that connect classroom learning with the real world.

“Market Day gives students the chance to put their ideas into practice and share their creativity and enterprise with the wider community.”

Pupils have been busy preparing goods for the market.

Athena Waiherere, 11, fashioned key chains adorned with the sun, the moon, Jupiter and stars.

Tasmin Horton, 9, produced wooden coasters with scorched designs featuring budgies and the phrase “Let’s party”.

Ryan O’Neill, 7, cast moulds in the form of pine trees, love hearts, houses and reindeer for festive decorations, though his pieces still needed finishing work.

“They’re not really ready yet,” Ryan said.

Owen McCulloch, 9, made soap alongside cardboard Christmas ornaments modelled as stars.

Jack O’Neill, 9, created pots of sunflowers in a range of colours, including Moulin Rouge hybrids.

“I got dwarf ones, red ones and Golden Crowns,” Jack said.