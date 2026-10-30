Sam Henderson looks at highlights from the Saddle Hill Community Board

McMaster Rd speed limit and sealing

Resident Julie Pearse spoke during the public forum about the upcoming consultation to reduce the speed limit on McMaster Rd from 100kmh to 60kmh.

While she welcomed the proposed speed reduction she highlighted a longstanding call for the gravel road to be tar-sealed.

There were concerns about thick dust entering houses and the safety risk posed to pedestrians by youths driving fast along the road, which many motorists used as a thoroughfare.

Brighton upgrade

Two public drop-in sessions were recently held regarding the Dunedin City Council’s proposed upgrades to the Brighton commercial centre by the dairy and Brighton Beach Cafe.

Work is planned between March and May 2027.

Residents had provided feedback on the return of a community barbecue near the shops, new planting, retention of existing carparks and improved safety for pedestrians, children and cyclists, while requests for public toilets and a two-lane bridge were outside the scope of the project.

Poor connections for new school bus routes

Deputy chairwoman Tracey Boereboom has been compiling parent complaints for the Otago Regional Council regarding overcrowding and poor transfer connections on new school bus routes serving Brighton, Waldronville, Green Island, Abbotsford and Fairfield.

While residents praised the new Abbotsford bus and pupils attending King’s and Queen’s high schools could stay on one bus to South Dunedin, students travelling to Kaikorai Valley College, Balmacewen Intermediate, Otago Boys’ High School, Otago Girls’ High School and Trinity Catholic College often missed their connecting bus in Green Island or faced full buses after school. “It’s a bit frustrating for children and parents at the same time,” Ms Boereboom said.