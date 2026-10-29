Taieri Musical presents The Rocky Horror Show

Thursday, October 9 — Mayfair Theatre

Review by Brenda Harwood

Cheeky antics, raunchy dancing, awesome visuals and hit songs galore combine in Taieri Musical’s high spirited production of The Rocky Horror Show.

The opening night audience laughed, cheered, and bopped along throughout the hugely entertaining performance of Richard O’Brien’s iconic show, rising as one at the end to give it a standing ovation.

From the moment audience members arrived at South Dunedin’s historic Mayfair Theatre, there was a sense of stepping back in time to the days of late night picture shows — with fantastic posters adorning the walls advertising sci-fi and horror B-grade films.

Then it was straight into the high-energy fun, as the talented, experienced cast, directed by Ben Thomas, with musical director Samuel Leaper and choreographer Cadyne Geary, ripped into the raucous, fast-moving musical.

The production leaned into the show’s “bangers” like Dammit Janet, Time Warp, Sweet Transvestite, I Can Make You a Man, Touch-a Touch-a Touch Me, and I’m Going Home making for a great night.

Every one of the principal cast members was a triple threat — singing, acting and dancing their hearts out throughout The Rocky Horror Show, clearly enjoying themselves alongside the capacity audience. All showed impressive fitness to sing so well on top of leaping around the stage non-stop.

Ben Hayward was delightfully camp and naughty as Dr Frank’n’Furter, while Greg McLeod was superb as the menacing Riff Raff.

Jack Archibald and Zara Anthony-Whigham made a wonderful pair as the babes-in-the-woods Brad Majors and Janet Weiss.

Charlotte McKay was excellent in the dual roles of the Usherette and Magenta, while Sophie Whibley had impressive tap dancing chops as Columbia.

Chris Keogh showed impressive physicality, plus singing and dancing skills as Rocky Horror, while Mason Bouzaid took on the dual roles of Eddie and Dr Scott with aplomb.

A team of four Phantoms — Jack Hollis-Wilson, Summer Johnson, Daniel Stanger, and Makensie Waddell, were strong in support, dancing and singing well.

Callum Proctor made a suitably stern Narrator, helping guide the audience through the machinations of this delightfully bonkers show.

The performers were brilliantly supported by the tight backstage band, conducted by Leaper and comprising Michael Grant (keyboards), Che Long (guitar), Andy Lynch (bass), Elliot Tay and Jack McRae (drums).

The visual elements of The Rocky Horror Show — sets, costumes and electronic effects, were all fantastic, adding immensely to the fun.

Created by a set-building team lead by production manager Darrel Read, the sets were superb — especially the creepy moving trees, the imposing doorway to Dr Frank’n’Furter’s castle, the cool dials and flashing lights in the lab, and the upright bed ensuring the hilarious naughtiness in the bedroom was easily visible.

Designed by Jennifer Hughson, the costumes were magnificent — colourful corsets, fishnets, slinky bed-wear, and sky-high stilettos and heeled boots. Kudos to all of the cast members — male and female alike — for moving so well in those heels.

The technical aspects of the show, led by technical manager Garry Gibson, and lighting designers Alex Jones and Hendrix Grant, were also impressive.

All in all, Taieri Musical’s production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show is epic, risque fun, with brilliant music, dance and settings.

Congratulations to all involved on a highly successful show.

The Rocky Horror Show continues until November 7 at the Mayfair Theatre. Most performances are sold out, apart from a late night show this Saturday, October 31, at 11.30pm.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz