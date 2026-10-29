From fluffy couch potatoes to lovable troublemakers, Star Pets puts the spotlight on our neighbourhood's best animal companions.

This week we highlight an odd-eyed dog with a penchant for interior redecoration.

Reggie

Reggie is very unique having two different coloured eyes.

He loves spending time outside and will quite often bring garden ornaments, buckets or bark back in through the door with him, quite often being a good challenge for him to see if it will fit through the dog door.

Our once bark-covered garden is now looking a bit bare.

He spends most of his time looking out the lounge window, parked up on the windowsill.

Callum Patrick, Dunedin.

Callum has won a Prezzy Gift Card to spend at local stores.

Ready to put your animal in the spotlight?

Email pets@thestar.co.nz