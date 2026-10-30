Otago Youth Wellness Trust staff, supporters and rangatahi made the most of a warm, sunny day on Friday to enjoy the trust’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

The event included a host of events, performances and the unveiling of two commissioned artworks.

Te Wairua Puhou kapa haka group performs on Friday at the Otago Youth Wellness Trust 30th anniversary celebrations. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Otago Youth Wellness Trust chief executive Carmen Batchelor said the community celebration honoured “three decades of community, connection and impact”.

The trust was founded in 1996 by Dame Pat Harrison and supporters, who saw the need for a local service to provide rangatahi with complex needs with the support they needed.

The organisation provided a “safe space” for rangatahi, where they could come and get away from their struggles for a time, Ms Batchelor said.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz