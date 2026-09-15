A new quarantine facility has been installed on a tiny, remote island off the South Westland coast after it was cleared of introduced predators.

The island has been identified as an “important bird area” by BirdLife International, a global non-profit for bird conservation, due to the presence of the endangered fernbird (mātātā), a wetland bird species, and the rare Fiordland crested penguin (tawaki), whose population size is between 2500 to 3000 breeding pairs and has been declining since the 1950s.

A fernbird (mātātā). Photo: Paul Jonathan Sorrell.

The rugged west coast of Taumaka Island. Photo: ODT files

New Zealand fur seal. Photo: ODT files

The off-shore island is also home to a breeding colony of New Zealand fur seal.

The breeding population on the island has declined by 61% since 1990 when 800 pups were recorded to just under 600 in 2025.

The new quarantine installation was outlined by the Department of Conservation (Doc) in a recent report for the West Coast Conservation Board, with the purpose described as supporting “mandatory biosecurity procedures”.

“The facility is a critical component of the island’s biosecurity programme and must be used by all visitors before accessing the island,” the report says.

Taumaka is owned by Te Runanga o Makaawhio and managed by the Taumaka me Popotai Trust.

Doc south Westland director of operations Owen Kilgour said each visitor to the island would go through the new facility and have their footwear sterilised.

Their personal belongings would also be checked for anything that might threaten the island’s predator free status.

Mr Kilgour said visitors needed prior approval from Ngāi Tahu before visiting the island.

“If they do visit, they will need to quarantine first, including our staff and the trustees, just to make sure we do not introduce any weeds or pests.”

The facility has been designed to support ‘pathogen-level’ biosecurity, reducing the risk of introduced pests, weeds and disease-causing organisms that may be carried on clothing, footwear, equipment or freight.

“Mandatory inspection, cleaning and quarantine protocols supported by ongoing monitoring and surveillance programmes, also contribute to the long term objective of maintaining Taumaka’s pest-free status and protecting its ecological values.”

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*LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ on Air.