The late Bishop Richard Wallace, of Ngati Mahaki, pictured at Makaawhio (Jacobs River) with the hand-carved crozier presented to him on behalf of his runanga when he was ordained Anglican Bishop of Te Waipounamu in 2017. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Family of the late Bishop of Te Waipounamu, Richard Wallace, are calling for the return of sacred and sentimental items brazenly stolen in a burglary of the Māori Anglican diocesan office.

Te Hui Amorangi o Te Waipounamu general manager Susan Wallace, who worked alongside her father as his vicar general, said taonga connected to the bishop’s pastoral service were taken from the Ferry Rd office site in Christchurch during a break-in last Thursday night.

They included a distinctive crozier, as well as a chalice and paten bought during a trip to Jerusalem.

The crozier was handcrafted by master carver Fayne Robinson and gifted during his 2017 ordination as the second Bishop of Te Waipounamu, a position he held until he died in January 2024.

Bishop Wallace, of Ngati Mahaki and upoko of Te Runanga o Makaawhio, and his family lived in Hokitika before his elevation as bishop, the first Ngai Tahu bishop to hold office.

Susan Wallace said the crozier was a symbol of the bishop’s office and represented a shepherd’s crook because the bishop became the shepherd of their people.

"That particular crozier was carved and gifted by the [Makaawhio] runanga when Dad was ordained in 2017.

"It was something that travelled with him through his term as bishop, and in service as bishop.

"The carving represents his whakapapa and his connection and his faith so it was quite unique in the sense that it was carved specifically for him and his new role as bishop."

A special kokopu variety of pounamu was also stolen.

"This particular piece was found at the Arahura and specially carved for him some years back," Ms Wallace said.

"It was placed into a special taonga box carved by a whanau member, Jamie Whittle.

"It was a rather large piece and he wore it often. It had sat in my office for some time because it was just a piece of him I guess."

The stolen chalice and paten, used in Holy Communion, also had sentimental and sacred meaning. They were bought during a trip to Jerusalem as part of a church group.

"They’re all pretty distinctive taonga and to be fair they’re not really worth anything to anybody else. All of these things have whakapaka and a special story that resides with them."

Ms Wallace said police were involved and were actively investigating the burglary.

A public Facebook campaign had started to track down the perpetrators.

"We weren’t the only ones that were burgled that night, and we’re hoping footage from other places might be able to identify the thieves.

"We want to try and get it out across all of the people we know, and other communities to keep an eye out.

"We’re hoping if someone tries to sell these pieces they’ll be recognised as being stolen.

"They’re sacred items and they’re of very little value to anybody else in the sense that the people who might be recipients or those that have taken them are not going to able to use them ... or wear them because they’re so recognisable," she said.

"They’re all symbols of holy sacrament and of sacred service and again, they’re not of value to anybody else."

She hoped the items could be quietly returned.

"I hope by now those that have taken these items might have seen [the Facebook campaign].

"Our hope is that they won’t just trash them, which is a possibility. Hopefully, their conscience is pricked and they will return to them to us."

Ms Wallace said the ordeal had been "pretty devastating".

"It’s taking part of the memories that Dad had left behind, which is pretty upsetting ... but we can only continue to pray that they will come back."

— Janna Sherman