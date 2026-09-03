The Secretary for Education has decided to cancel Gloriavale Christian School's registration as a private school after considering the findings of a special Education Review Office review.

Secretary Ellen MacGregor-Reid told the school's leaders in December that she was cancelling its registration because of serious concerns the school was not a physically and emotionally safe place for students.

The school remains open as a result of a High Court challenge by the board, with a judicial review hearing set down for three days in October.

On Thursday, Education Services deputy secretary Geoff Short said the Ministry of Education had applied to the court to lift orders preventing the school's closure.

"The Secretary for Education has decided to cancel Gloriavale Christian School's registration as a private school after considering findings from a special review by the Education Review Office," he said.

"The school currently has around 80 students enrolled and the ministry will work with the school community to determine the most practical timing for the school's closure, with students' best interests guiding those discussions.

"The ministry has applied to the court to lift interim orders relating to the Secretary for Education's December 2025 decision to cancel the school's registration as a private school to enable this latest decision to be implemented.

"Further information is being provided directly to affected families."

In June a ministry spokesperson told RNZ the secretary considered it appropriate to check whether the school's circumstances had changed because several months had passed since her December decision.

Ministry letters to Gloriavale obtained by RNZ under the Official Information Act in May detailed concerns from community members, specialists and agencies about the private school, as the secretary moved to cancel its registration.

The letters noted concerns about most teenagers being prevented from progressing beyond Year 11, a lack of support for young victims and abusers and students not being able to use school toilets without fear.

Separately, an Education Review Office special review of homeschooling by Gloriavale families concluded that they were not meeting the legal requirements.

The agency said homeschooling families were living and learning in overcrowded hostels that could be unsafe and some of the children were struggling to write.

In June the ministry said two surplus classrooms were relocated to Awahono School in Ahaura to support roll fluctuations and could also cater for Gloriavale students if families choose to enrol their children there in future.

In a statement in December, Gloriavale's school board said it was "deeply disappointed" by the ministry's decision to cancel its registration.

"We believe this decision is unjust and does not reflect the significant efforts we have made to address concerns raised. The position taken by the ministry is not accepted and will be challenged," the board said.