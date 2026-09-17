International students will be restricted from hopping between visas and bringing family members to Australia as part of a major government crackdown on migration.

Immigration Minister Tony Burke revealed the long-awaited changes to the migration system on Thursday, following weeks of delay and speculation.

The suite of policy changes, which does not include new legislation after negotiations with the coalition broke down, will also strengthen compliance measures forcing people without a valid visa to leave the country.

Mr Burke said the changes would help bring net overseas migration from 292,100 to meet budget forecasts of 245,000 in 2026/27 and 225,000 each year thereafter, in a statement released as he took the stage at the National Press Club in Canberra.

''Australia welcomes people who make a genuine contribution to our country,'' the statement said.

''Australia does not support people who seek to rort or defraud the system. We're making changes to give us more control over who arrives, who stays and who leaves.''

The statement did not detail the integrity measures that would stop student visa hopping, nor did it say how the government would crack down on rogue migration agents who knowingly supported visa applications without merit.

The skilled migration programme will be tweaked to prioritise applicants in healthcare, construction, education, law enforcement, defence, resources, agriculture, aquaculture, and fishing.

Tourists will be prevented from extending their stays in Australia with the introduction of a ''no further stay'' condition on visitor visas.

Working holiday maker visas, which the agriculture and tourism industries heavily rely on for staff, will also be changed.

A ballot system will be introduced for years two and three and an additional regional work requirement introduced.

The current freeze on processing of working holiday visas will come to an end, with processing times for applications to be stabilised at three months.

The department will also be handed greater powers to cancel visas for migrants involved in crimes targeting children, domestic violence and hate crimes.

''The government supports immigration but is opposed to anyone rorting the immigration system,'' Mr Burke said.

''Almost everyone who comes to Australia is a good guest in our country. These reforms are to ensure that our migration system can be better targeted to the current needs of Australia.''

It's the immigration minister's second run at announcing migration changes, six weeks after canning his first due to cabinet disagreements over the extent of the shake-up.

One Nation released its migration plan on Monday, which would cut three-quarters of a million migrants over three years and impose even more strict restrictions on international students, family visas, along with promises of widespread deportations.

Meanwhile, the coalition wants to slash net overseas migration in line with new housing construction, but negotiations between the parties on a broader legislative package broke down.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor said the coalition's policy would be revealed in due course, blasting the government for losing control of migration numbers.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed net overseas migration fell from about 299,000 in 2025 to 292,100 in the year to March in a population update released one hour before Mr Burke's scheduled address.

Australia's total population grew by 1.4% in the 12 months to March, to 27.9 million.