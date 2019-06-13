Bond car with gadgets up for sale

An original Aston Martin DB5 car, one of just three surviving examples, fitted with James Bond specifications as pictured in the film Goldfinger. Photos: Simon Clay © 2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's via Reuters

A 1965 Aston Martin DB5 outfitted with special gadgets for James Bond, such as tire slashers, machine guns and a bulletproof shield, will go up for auction in August.

A Browning .30 calibre machine gun is fitted in each fender.

The vehicle painted grey is expected to fetch between $US4 million ($NZ6 million) and $US6 million, according to a statement from RM Sotheby's on Thursdsay.

The car was never seen in Bond films, but matches the one that "007" - the code number by which Bond was often known - drove in the movies Goldfinger, and Thunderball.

The vehicle was commissioned by filmmaker Eon Productions and used at promotional events for Thunderball in the United States, the auction house said.

It includes 13 modifications created for Bond, including a Browning .30 calibre machine gun in each fender, tire slashers mounted on its wheel hubs and a bulletproof rear screen that can be raised and lowered.

RM Sotheby's said the Bond modifications had been "properly refurbished to function as originally built," and has had three private owners over 50 years.

The auction will take place on August 15 in Monterey, California.